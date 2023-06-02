Blue Zones Project Jacksonville to make the city better, happier, healthier

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Blue Zones challenge is designed to help you live a better, healthier and happier life. The program launches in Jacksonville Saturday, June 3 and Duval County residents get a subscription for free. It’s the first offering of its kind in the country.

The citywide launch was created to give everyone in the city a new and innovative way to improve their lives for the better. The program harnesses original Blue Zones research and is designed to help users adopt the lifestyle, surroundings and social connections that are characteristic of the world’s longest-lived and healthiest people in the world’s blue zones.

All Duval County residents will be able to download an app at the kickoff and online Saturday June 3. Anyone interested in learning more about the project are encouraged to attend the opening ceremony at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds.

Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being improvement initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to a city’s environment, policy, and social networks.

Over the next six years, Jacksonville leadership and the local Blue Zones Project team will launch and implement policy work and school initiatives across all of Duval County. The Westside, Northside, and East Jax neighborhoods will undergo focused Blue Zones Life Radius transformation. Visit bluezonesprojectjacksonville.com for more information.