Here’s where you can get free doughnuts & deals on National Doughnut Day

Got a sweet tooth that needs to be filled?

National Doughnut Day is on Friday, June 2. If you’re craving something sweet, for free, we’ve got you covered!

Below is a list of local shops that will be giving away freebies and deals.

Dunkin: At Dunkin’ you can get a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage on Friday, June 2. Click here to read more.

Duck Donuts: Customers can get a free cinnamon sugar doughnut on Friday with no purchase necessary!

Krispy Kreme: Customers can get any doughnut of their choice for free on Friday at participating locations.

Happy #NationalDoughnutDay! 🍩🎉🥳 Celebrate with ANY doughnut FREE! In shop & drive thru TODAY, 6/2 only—hurry in! & don't forget our $2 Original Glazed dozen deal with any dozen purchase! pic.twitter.com/iNWyTes8Mq — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) June 2, 2023

The Mini Bar: Get a free cinnamon sugar doughnut with any purchase! Mini Bar is open until 7 p.m.

Did we miss something? Email WebTeam@wjxt.com to get your free treats added to the list!