77º

Local News

Here’s where you can get free doughnuts & deals on National Doughnut Day

It’s time for a sweet treat! 🍩

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: National Doughnut Day, Events, Jacksonville, doughnuts, Florida
Mini donuts on the show today! (Pixabay, Pixabay 2022)

Got a sweet tooth that needs to be filled?

National Doughnut Day is on Friday, June 2. If you’re craving something sweet, for free, we’ve got you covered!

Below is a list of local shops that will be giving away freebies and deals.

Dunkin: At Dunkin’ you can get a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage on Friday, June 2. Click here to read more.

Duck Donuts: Customers can get a free cinnamon sugar doughnut on Friday with no purchase necessary!

Krispy Kreme: Customers can get any doughnut of their choice for free on Friday at participating locations.

The Mini Bar: Get a free cinnamon sugar doughnut with any purchase! Mini Bar is open until 7 p.m.

Did we miss something? Email WebTeam@wjxt.com to get your free treats added to the list!

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a communication degree.

email

twitter

instagram