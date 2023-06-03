Teen hurt in accidental shooting, another to face charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg, after JSO said he and 5 other children ages 12 to 16 were playing with a gun, unsupervised.

Around 11 p.m. Friday, police were called to an apartment in Arlington.

Police said the teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the evidence points to the incident being an accident.

One of the young people present is expected to be charged with tampering with evidence.

Police said that person tried to clean up the scene after the boy was shot.

Police are working to find out who owns the gun.

Other charges are pending an investigation.