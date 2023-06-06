Clay County emergency management director retires just days into hurricane season

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Just a week into the hurricane season, Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward announced he will retire after serving the county for more than 25 years, including 18 in emergency management.

Deputy Director Mike Ladd has been named interim director. Ward saw Clay County thru some challenging times, including Hurricanes Matthew and Irma in 2016 and 2017, which prompted record flooding on Black Creek. He also did briefings during the county’s response to the pandemic.

Ward’s retirement is effective July 1.