Summer heat wreaks havoc on your skin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s the season of summer adventures and outdoor fun.

Keep in mind, extended sun exposure can be cruel on your skin. There are five common skin problems that come up during the summer.

First up, Melasma. That’s patches of darkening in skin. It’s a bigger problem for women and it’s triggered by increased estrogen in your body. The best way to prevent it is to protect sensitive areas of your skin.

Next, sweat. In the heat of the summer sun, you’re bound to sweat more. When you shower use a mild cleanser because anti-bacterial or deodorant soaps can dry your skin.

Third on the list, acne. People should use gentle face cleansers to help clear your pores. Also, consider using products labeled “oil free” or “won’t clog pores.”

Then there’s the issue of Heat Rash. Wearing loose cotton clothing may help minimize the problem.

Lastly, folliculitis is an infection of hair follicles. Fix this issue by showering after being out in the sun for a long period to avoid your scalp from becoming itchy and tender.

Protection from sunburns should be top of mind, so wear a water-resistant, broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.

Anyone who has a sun allergy or develops hives when they’re in the sun should check their medication and stay out of the sun if it causes a reaction.