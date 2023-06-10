TELL US: Should the city spend $2M to hire someone to negotiate with the Jaguars about the team’s stadium plans?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The current talk of the town is about the upgrades for TIAA Bank Field.

The newly released plans and concepts for Jaguars’ vision for the fully reimagined stadium were released on Wednesday, and Jacksonville has been a buzz about the new designs ever since.

The stadium renovations are expected to be a dicey conversation for Mayor-elect Donna Deegan, who will be sworn in July 1. During the 2023-24 budget talks at a Thursday meeting where the general counsel’s office was present, a Deegan representative said they would like to have the possibility to pay for outside counsel for the stadium lease and upgrade negotiations.

In the budget, it is expected the request could be up to $2 million.

News4JAX reached out to Deegan, but she wasn’t available to comment.

