Jacksonville man pistol-whipped female McDonald’s employee, leading to exchange of gunfire, arrests: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The argument that sparked gunfire at a Jacksonville McDonald’s early Saturday morning started between Akeem Black, 30, and a woman who was working in the drive-thru at the University Boulevard restaurant, according to an arrest report.

It’s unclear what started the argument, but according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Black got out of his car several times during the verbal exchange.

The woman, according to the report, eventually started recording Black with her cell phone and Black returned from his vehicle. JSO said at a briefing that at some point, Black started hitting the woman with his gun through the drive-thru window.

That’s when another male employee got a gun and went outside to confront Black, which led to an exchange of gunfire between the two men.

Black was shot in the arm and drove himself to the hospital. The unnamed employee was shot in the leg.

Black is now charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault.

The report did not mention if the McDonald’s employee who pulled the gun was charged.

The woman working the drive-thru window was also arrested for resisting police after she was accused of stepping on the shell casings at the scene in what police called an investigation interference.