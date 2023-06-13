Trial for man accused of killing Arlington woman, her newborn begins

Photos of Iyana McGraw and her baby, Milan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Opening statements are expected Tuesday morning, as the trial for George Prince, a man accused of killing a pregnant Arlington woman and her newborn, begins.

Both George Prince and Gerod Fields have been charged with the murder of Iyana McGraw, who was shot inside her apartment on Justina Road in October 2019.

Prince and Fields both have an extensive criminal history with prior drug arrests.

Before she was killed, McGraw planned to attend Spellman College after giving birth to her daughter, who she named Milan. She was days away from giving birth when she was killed.

The baby girl was born but, unfortunately, died just a few months after the shooting.

McGraw was not the intended target of that shooting, according to the arrest report.

Police believe her boyfriend, Miles Hall, was involved in an ongoing feud with another drug dealer.

A witness told the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, that Prince retaliated after he thought Hall shot at his apartment earlier that day.

JSO claimed another witness told officers, that they had told Prince, that Hall may not have been the shooter, to which Prince replied, “I don’t care. I kill women and children, too.”

Days later, police arrested Fields, and said he had one of the guns used in the shooting.

McGraw’s boyfriend was convicted of having a firearm as a convicted felon after detectives found guns and drugs inside his apartment, where McGraw was killed.

Fields has pleaded guilty to his role in the shooting and is scheduled to be sentenced next week.