BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A 16-year-old was shot and killed Tuesday night in Brunswick.

According to the Brunswick Police Department, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Johnston Street.

When police arrived they found Mykal Ellis, 16, wounded in the street. He later died at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

Those with any information are urged to contact Det. Anthony Trollinger at (912)279-2640 or Silent Witness at (912)267-5516.