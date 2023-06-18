Fans continue to pack out Jags huddle meeting to learn more about ‘stadium of the future’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars held two more “Huddle up Jax” meetings Saturday to speak to and hear from inquiring fans who want to know about the proposed stadium renovations and surrounding areas.

Jaguars fans came decking in their team gear to attend the meetings as team President Mark Lamping explained to the crowd the need for the new “stadium of the future.”

“I think they’ve got a great coach and they’re really ready to take it up to the next level. We’re all looking forward to that,” Greg Warrick said.

A constant question on the docket is always regarding funding the team’s possible $2 billion dollar new home.

“It’s pricy but I think it’s worth it. It’ll pay for itself in the long run, which is my position. And the city, that area needs the development,” Howard Taylor said.

While fans like Lesley Warrick are slightly apprehensive about the $2 billion dollar price tag, she understands the need.

“It’s a lot of money and we do have some reservations about that. But at the same time, we see that Jacksonville is growing. I think the city and the community itself will be enhanced will be something by this,” Warrick said.

Lamping said the demand for Jaguars tickets is lessened by 33% in September. It’s largely because of how hot it gets in the stadium. People have said for a longtime shade is a big priority

Many fans also have mixed feeling about the Jags playing away from Jacksonville for two years to make room for the new stadium updates.

One possibility is the Daytona Speedway, something John O’Leary wants to see.

“We haven’t had good winning football in a long time. The Super Bowl window is open. I’d hate to see a Super Bowl get won in Gainesville or Orlando,” O’Leary said.

The next meetings are June 19 at the Community First Igloo from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Chaffee Point Boulevard from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.