Jags are almost half-way through ‘huddle’ meetings. Are they making progress with the plan?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As a continued push to win over public support for the estimated $2 billion dollar investment needed to build the ‘stadium of the future,’ Jaguars President Mark Lamping said the team is making progress as it hosts various meetings to hear from fans.

The conversations heated up Monday at the Community First Igloo with Lamping as the face of the campaign. The team is about halfway through the 14 meetings and Lamping is feeling good about the response.

“No question we’re making progress,” Lamping said. “It’s functioning exactly as we intended. We’re having bigger crowds than we anticipated and we’re having to move locations because of the crowds. We are getting honest feedback, positive and negative, which is exactly the purpose of these events.”

Fans don’t hold back from voicing their opinions and asking questions that can provide more clarity.

“It’s a great investment by Shad. For us to not as a city embrace this, seems crazy,” Karen Lynch said.

“If we can work that out where I think it’s really something that the community can understand and is good with,” James Bryant said.

Lamping said the team has no deadline but the changes could potentially cost a million dollars per month more if it’s delayed.

This is why the team set a checkpoint for October because that’s what it needs for a 2028 opening.

Also, a stadium deal needs to be approved by 75% (24 of 32) of NFL owners to keep the Jags in Jacksonville.

“We do think it’s a great thing that they want to keep the Jags here. A new stadium is necessary,” Paul Lynch said.

Fans also think it would be a bad idea if the Jags were to leave the city as Jacksonville is already struggling with crime, affordable housing and infrastructure.

“If you remove the Jags from Jacksonville, it’s going to be a travesty,” Bryant said. “You think we have problems now, we’re going to have so many more problems.”

The next huddle meeting is Tuesday, June 20 at Grounds of Grace on 1633 University Boulevard North.