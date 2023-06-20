83º

Duval County school board presented with options for moving administrative building

Anne Maxwell, I-TEAM and general assignment reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At a workshop Tuesday, the Duval County school board was presented with possible new locations for the Duval County Public Schools administration building.

The current building on Prudential Drive has been a landmark on the Southbank for Decades. In 2021, the board passed a resolution to sell the building as well as four other administrative properties and fund a new facility with $12 to $60 million over 20 years.

In a presentation Tuesday, the negation team pinpointed two options for relocation they determined would provide the best value: moving into part of the BlueCross Blue Shield Building in Riverside or constructing a new office at JTA headquarters at LaVilla Station.

The board also has the option to remain at its current location on Prudential Drive.

You can view the full presentation here.

