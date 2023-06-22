Everyone loved the late George Winterling — except one dog in Lake City

Brandy, a Pekinese-Chihuahua mix who lived in Lake City with her owners, growled and barked at George Winterling when she saw him on TV. Then she met him in person.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX is revisiting fond memories of longtime WJXT Chief Meteorologist George Winterling, who passed away Wednesday at age 91. The Channel 4 vault contains so many stories of George, from his forecasting of Hurricane Dora to George’s Garden. There was also no shortage of laughter during George’s career. He loved to tease his colleagues and crack jokes in the studio. Everyone loved George — except maybe one.

Back in 1985, News4JAX heard about Brandy, a Pekinese-Chihuahua mix who lived in Lake City with her owners. Brandy attentively watched Channel 4 news each day, but whenever Winterling appeared on the television, Brandy reacted. She scampered up to the television and proceeded to growl and bark throughout George’s forecasts.

“Nobody else. I’ve tried to get her to get the other ones. She’ll perk her ears up and walk off. Just George,” said Brandy’s owner, Penny Luck.

Former WJXT reporter Ted Brown went to the Luck home in Lake City to meet Brandy and see it for himself. Brandy had been reacting this way to George since she was six weeks old.

“Lucky I’m not a mailman,” George joked following the report.

Two and a half years later, George decided to visit Brandy to see if anything had changed. He suited up in protective gear for their first encounter, armed with treats. George brought his weather maps and delivered a special forecast for Lake City in the Luck living room. Brandy barked and growled throughout the presentation.

We still don’t know what turned Brandy against George, but as someone said, the best way to get rid of an enemy is to make them your friend.

“I sure appreciate you watching me on TV all these years,” George told Brandy while giving her a treat.

By the end of the visit, George and Brandy were sitting on the couch together, watching their original story from 1985 on the television. They became friends after all, proving what we knew all along: it was impossible not to love George Winterling.