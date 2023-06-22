Jaguars to hold final community huddle about stadium renovations Thursday at Jacksonville Zoo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are holding the final community huddle on Thursday morning at the Jacksonville Zoo to rally support and answer questions about planned stadium renovations.

Every meeting News4JAX has been to has been packed with people wanting to learn more about the project.

The main question people have at these meetings is about the taxpayer money that will be invested in the project, which could cost as much as $2 billion

The Jags want to split that price tag with the city.

Many people in the community want to make sure their money is spent wisely.

Fans listened closely, asked questions, and looked at the potential renderings for what the stadium could look like at Monday’s huddle with Jaguars President Mark Lamping at the Community First Igloo.

A lot of people told News4JAX they’re all in for the project, but they still want answers regarding potential long-term benefits.

“If we can work that out where it’s really something that the community understands and is good with, then OK,” James Bryant, who attended the meeting, said. “But I think there are also some other things that I think we can be doing with that money from a community standpoint also.”

However, some who have attended the meetings have no questions and are ready for the stadium renovations to begin.

“It’s a great investment by Shad and the city,” Karen Lynch said. “For us to not, as a city, embrace this, is crazy.”

Lynch’s husband agreed.

“To have a gentleman like this want to put so much into the city, there’s no need for that,” Paul Lynch said. “Just come on, support it. Grow us, we’ve been dragged down for too long.”

Last week, Jaguars Owner Shad Khan made a surprise appearance at the first community “Huddle.”

When asked about the taxpayer’s involvement in the billion-dollar project and how that money could go toward other issues, such as fighting homelessness and putting more officers on the street, Khan had this to say:

“I think some of these issues, national media has been talking about. Look at California, billions of dollars have been spent on homelessness and have not moved the needle. So, money is a part of that, but not the only thing. We need to look at this holistically. I’ve been here now 11 years and you can try to cut corners and try to save money, or you can invest in the city. I believe we invest in the city, public private and it’s going to pay dividends for generations to come.”

The final meeting will start at 11:30 a.m. and go until 1 p.m.

The Jags hope to formally pitch the plan to the NFL next year.