18-year-old accused in Ponte Vedra Beach restaurant stabbing moved to the St. Johns County jail

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has booked Spencer Pearson, 18, into the jail after he spent nearly three weeks in the hospital. Pearson is charged with attacking his ex-girlfriend, her mother, and a man who stepped in to try and stop the attack. Pearson also stabbed himself at Mr. Chubby’s Wings in Ponte Vedra Beach.

According to the arrest warrant it happened in the parking lot of the restaurant on Saturday afternoon, June 3. The report says Pearson stabbed his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend, her mother and the other man. He then, cut his own throat.

READ: Pearson arrest warrant

Pearson had reportedly been harassing the 17-year-old ex-girlfriend for two months. Right after attempting to leave the restaurant, the report says Pearson followed the girl and her mom to the parking lot, where the brutal attack began. He reportedly held the teen’s arm and stabbed her at least 15 times.

The teen’s mother also tried to intervene and was stabbed in the leg and forehead, deputies said. The man who tried to stop the attack was slashed in the hand.

Pearson is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault. He is set for a first appearance before a judge Saturday, June 24 at 8 a.m.