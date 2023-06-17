Ponte Vedra Beach restaurant raises money to support teen brutally stabbed

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – A Ponte Vedra Beach restaurant is holding a fundraiser Saturday in support of Madison, the teen who was brutally stabbed in early June.

Proceeds from all wing purchases on Saturday will be donated to the victims of the stabbing incident that left three people wounded. The fundraiser lasts all day.

Spencer Pearson, 18, is accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend, Madison, her mom and another man who stepped in to stop the attack.

According to authorities, Pearson was eating at Mr. Chubby’s Wings when Madison and her mother came to the restaurant.

When Madison noticed Pearson was there, she grabbed her mother and headed for the door, hoping not to be noticed by Pearson.

Pearson followed the two outside and that’s when the attack ensued. Authorities said Madison was stabbed 15 times and two others were seriously injured.

According to the GoFundMe account for Madison and her mom, it says they are making progress. On June 11 an update said Madison had her chest tubes removed and wasn’t depending on oxygen.

Jimmy Stepp and Kennedy Armstrong, who came to the restaurant after work, saw the attack happening and stepped in to help.

Armstrong was slashed in the hand.

All three victims are recovering from their injuries.

Pearson attempted to kill himself after the stabbing. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault.