Rail workers protest after they say company fired 31 workers for joining union

Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way members peacefully protest the firing of employees from Genesee & Wyoming’s Railroad Engineering Services.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Rail workers are rallying outside of Genesee & Wyoming’s Railroad Engineering Services in Jacksonville after they say the company fired more than 30 people because they joined a union.

The workers have also filed a lawsuit in federal court.

In the lawsuit, rail workers said this was a form of retaliation and it was aimed at the most vocal members.

The lawsuit established a timeline showing how the employees say this all played out. It reads, “Back in April, the Railroad Engineering Services employees voted 39 to 9 to join the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division.”

It goes on to specifically reference a group known as “Tie Gang 2,” which it said included 31 of the most passionate union supporters.

Fast forward to May, it says the BMWED sent RES its intent to negotiate a first contract. Three days later, it said the Tie Gang 2 was called into a meeting, told it was being disbanded, and that all 31 employees were being fired.

“Those members are struggling. They’ve tried to go out and find work immediately. They need paychecks. They need to be able to feed their babies,” said Thomas Kirby, director of organizing for BMWED. “So we’ve got a lot of members, some were fortunate enough to be able to get out and find good jobs. Some of them are still looking.”

The rally is scheduled to go on through 9:30 a.m. in Jacksonville at the headquarters near JTB and Hodges.

A spokesperson for Genesee and Wyoming’s Railroad Engineering Services provided this statement when asked for comment:

While Railroad Engineering Services (RES) cannot comment on pending litigation, it recognizes The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way members’ right to peacefully protest.