Man accused of murdering pregnant teen niece impregnated, sexually assaulted another child, prosecutors say

The man accused of sexually assaulting and murdering his pregnant teen niece is now being accused of raping and impregnating another child, too.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The man accused of sexually assaulting and murdering his pregnant teen niece is now being accused of raping and impregnating another child, too.

In a hearing on Monday, the prosecution argued that other alleged victim’s story should be shared at trial.

It’s not clear if the State Attorney’s Office is pursuing additional charges related to the other child, but either way, the prosecution believes that the child’s testimony will help the existing case they have against Johnathan Quiles.

Quiles is charged with sexual assault and two counts of murder. He’s accused of killing his 16-year-old niece Iyana Sawyer and her unborn child. Sawyer went missing in December 2018, and her body has never been found.

The prosecution argued the testimony of a second minor victim should be included at trial. The state said Quiles impregnated her and gave her the herbal supplements that caused her to miscarry.

Johnathan Quiles appears in court Tuesday morning. (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

“She stated that some of the allegations she had against the defendant weren’t consensual. In fact, she used words ‘raped me,’” State Attorney Stacie French said.

The judge didn’t end up making a decision on Monday and said there’s additional evidence he needs to consider.

Normally, during trials, past crimes or convictions are not mentioned, however, prosecutors would like the judge to waive that to help get justice for Sawyer and her family.

Another hearing for that has been tentatively set for mid-July. The judge said the trial is two and a half months away.

Quiles has been in jail for the last four years.