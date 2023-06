CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Some downed power lines in the Fleming Island and Green Cove Springs areas caused power outages in the area on Tuesday night, according to Clay County Emergency Management.

Officials urged people in the area to use caution while driving, and allow the professionals to handle them.

Crews are working quickly to address the situation, officials said.

As of 9 p.m., there were more than 2,400 people without power in Clay County, according to Clay Electic.