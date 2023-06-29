1 dead after shooting in Moncrief

JSO at the scene of the man killed on West 45th Street on Thursday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man is dead after a shooting on West 45th Street in Moncrief early Thursday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded to the area, initially, because of reports of gunshots. When police arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, in a car. He died at the scene, JSO said.

Police are looking for surveillance video and speaking to neighbors to see how this shooting happened.

JSO says it’s possible he was shot, and then kept driving, so they are not sure where he was shot on West 45th street.

If you know anything about what happened, call JSO at 630-0500, email them at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or though CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.