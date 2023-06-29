82º

LIVE

Local News

1 dead after shooting in Moncrief

Ashley Harding, Reporter/Weekend Anchor

Tags: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Police, Crime
JSO at the scene of the man killed on West 45th Street on Thursday morning. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man is dead after a shooting on West 45th Street in Moncrief early Thursday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded to the area, initially, because of reports of gunshots. When police arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, in a car. He died at the scene, JSO said.

Police are looking for surveillance video and speaking to neighbors to see how this shooting happened.

JSO says it’s possible he was shot, and then kept driving, so they are not sure where he was shot on West 45th street.

If you know anything about what happened, call JSO at 630-0500, email them at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or though CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ashley Harding joined the Channel 4 news team in March 2013. She reports for and anchors The Morning Show.

email

facebook

twitter