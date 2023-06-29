4-year-old drowns at Glynn County hotel

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A 4-year-old child drowned Tuesday in a Glynn County hotel pool despite multiple life-saving efforts, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

Fire responders were called to the Day Inn on Warren Mason Boulevard around 4:15 p.m.

According to authorities, a bystander pulled the child out of the pool to begin CPR. When EMS arrived, they began CPR as well, the report said.

Glynn County Fire Rescue took the child to the hospital, where they died.

There is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.