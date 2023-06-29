Nearly 100-year-old Ford Motor Company plant demolished in Jacksonville to make way for Miami shipyard company

Plant that once built Ford Motor Company Model T's in Jacksonville demolished.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some more of Jacksonville’s history is now gone. The nearly 100-year-old Ford Motor plant site has been demolished.

News4JAX news partner Jacksonville Daily Record reported the city issued permits for the demolition for the old plant in Talleyrand near the Mathews Bridge.

Model-T cars were manufactured at the plant 97 years ago.

The Ford Motor Company occupied the site until the late 1960s.

A Miami-based developer now owns the site and said a shipyard company will be occupying the site soon and could bring 300 jobs with it.