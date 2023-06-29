Some senior residents face a difficult decision during heat wave: Keep AC on or save much-needed money?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The recent heat wave has many people leaving their home air conditioners running.

But for some seniors on a fixed income, continuously running the air conditioner is not an easy option.

In the 32208 ZIP code, where the average median household income is around $36,000, or half the median household income for the Jacksonville metropolitan area, there are people financially struggling, especially senior citizens on a fixed income. So, when summer temperatures get really hot, they have to decide if they can financially afford to keep the air conditioner running.

“They don’t have the money to pay the bill. Bill is high. Can’t afford to pay. Got to run the AC a little bit then cut it off,” said Rogers Green, 75.

“I know some people who turn their air off because they want to save on electricity and stay under their budget,” said Janet Matos, 66,

Maggie Felder, 89, is the oldest resident we spoke with. Her home is not equipped with central air conditioning, so she relies on window units to cool down the house.

“I think about it because I run it all day and all night,” Felder said. She said she worries about the cost, “But I don’t want to faint. At my age, I have to be very careful. Anybody now with this weather.”

Felder said during dog days of summer, her electric bills average close to $300, a lot of money for someone on a fixed income.

Fortunately, there is help.

On the JEA website, there is a link for community resources. When you click on the link, it takes you to a page where there is a list of programs that can help. The Elder-source aging and disability helpline is first on the list. When you click on it, you see that this resource is for people 60 and up. It also includes phone numbers to call, (904) 391-6699 or (888) 242-4464.

That website also has an option for a low-income home energy assistance program, or you can call (904) 362-8052.