Road to redemption: David James wins 2023 ‘Oh Say Can You Sing’ title

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The second time around proved to be the right time for David James.

The big man with the big voice took home the title of 2023 ‘Oh Say Can You Sing’ champion Thursday night, during the show’s 10th-anniversary celebration at Underbelly on Bay Street in Downtown Jacksonville.

Just minutes after performing Luther Vandross’s ‘I’d Rather’ in front of a packed house, James garnered 67 percent of the 787 votes cast via the News4JAX uSay poll on News4JAX.com and the News4JAX app.

The local performer was nearly speechless after learning of his big win and congratulating his three fellow competitors. “Amazing. I’m truly grateful,” James said in his deep baritone voice.

James was one of four contestants who had already competed on WJXT-Channel 4′s annual summer singing competition. The show began in 2014 and has now crowned 10 local singers as champs, rewarding them with a cash prize and the opportunity to perform the Star-Spangled Banner before the City of Jacksonville’s July 4 fireworks celebration, which you can watch live on Channel 4, News4JAX+ or News4JAX.com on Tuesday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Meet your 2023 Finalists:

David James (Click name to watch video profile)

3rd place in Season 4



‘Oh Say’ was his first competition after performing in church, weddings and clubs



Performed ‘So High’ by John Legend



2023: Sang ‘I’d Rather’ by Luther Vandrose



Zoe Pruitt (Click name to watch video profile)

3rd place in Season 5



Performed ‘Maybe This Time’ by Liza Minnelli



2023: Sang ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ by Alicia Keys



Nayana Sen (Click name to watch video profile)

4th place in Season 6



Performed ‘God Bless the USA’ by Lee Greenwood



Very first online audition to perform on show



Will Sang ‘Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow’ (Amy Winehouse)



Brittany Wescott (Click name to watch video profile)

From Callahan



Runner-up on Season 1 with the closest vote ever, 41-40%



Performed ‘God Bless the USA’ by Lee Greenwood



2023: Will Sang ‘Proud Mary’ by Tina Turner



Past ‘Oh Say Can You Sing’ Winners: