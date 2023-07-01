3 minors dead, 4 others severely injured after car rams into SUV on I-95 at GA/FL line: FHP

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Two children and a teen were killed and several others suffered severe injuries after a Saturday morning crash on Interstate 95 in Nassau County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a car and a sports utility vehicle were driving south around 7 a.m. on I-95 near mile marker 381, close to the Georgia state line.

For unknown reasons, the car slowed down or stopped while driving across the bridge that separates Florida and Georgia, troopers said. The SUV was unable to avoid collision and crashed into the back of the car.

The 24-year-old car driver, of Bayshore, New York, is in serious condition. The other passengers including a 47 and 14-year-old are in critical condition. A 10, 12, and 14-year-old riding in the car died in the accident.

The 23-year-old, of Apex, North Carolina, SUV driver suffered minor injuries.

Lanes were closed for hours as a result of the crash but have since reopened.