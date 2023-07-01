Kicks for the Kids: Help a child go back to school with new shoes

Local students receive new donated shoes for the 2021-2022 school year thanks to the Kicks for the Kids shoe drive.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Help a local child go back to school on the right foot by putting new shoes on both feet.

Even though summer break just began, the new school year will be here sooner than you think. Remember those days when you were a kid? One of the biggest highlights on the first day was showing off your new pair of shoes.

Unfortunately, some children in our communities don’t get to take part in that ritual. That’s why for the tenth consecutive year, News4JAX has once again teamed up with the local non-profit group, Kicks for the Kids, for a Positively JAX event to help collect donated new pairs of shoes for local students.

Donate a new pair of shoes at our drop-off locations to help a child in need. (WJXT)

Since 2014, News4JAX and Kicks for the Kids have helped collect over 15,600 pairs of shoes for children in need. Please help by donating NEW shoes for children in kindergarten through high school.

Our drop-off locations this year are WJXT Channel 4, Closets By Design, 121 Financial Credit Union branches, 1st Place Sports locations, Meow and Barks Boutique, Fragrant Body Oilz, 1Foxy Lady Cafe, the Cake Bar, JTA Headquarters and McGowan’s Heating and Air Conditioning. Addresses for our drop-off locations are below.

1,656 pairs of shoes were donated last year for Kicks for the Kids. Thank you! (WJXT)

The Kicks for the Kids Shoe Drive runs from Monday, July 3 through Monday, July 31. The shoe giveaway event takes place Aug. 3-5. Families will be given appointments to bring their children to get shoes. Registration information will be announced later this month. Families must have an appointment for each child.

Drop-off locations for new shoes:

WJXT Channel 4

4 Broadcast Place, 32207

Closets By Design of the First Coast

3728 Philips Highway, Suite 301, 32207

121 Financial Branches

1st Place Sports

Meow and Barks Boutique

1537 San Marco Blvd., 32207

Fragrant Body Oilz

4251 Lenox Ave., Suite 2, 32205

1Foxy Lady Cafe

1837 N. Pearl St., 32206

The Cake Bar

4006 Main St. N., 32206

JTA Headquarters

100 LaVilla Center Drive

McGowan’s Heating and Air Conditioning