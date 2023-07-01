Mechanical failure causes helicopter crash in Baker County, Troopers say

MACCLENNY, Fla. – A helicopter crashed in an attempt to take flight Saturday afternoon in Macclenny, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP report said a Schweizer Model 269C helicopter attempted to take flight around noon from the field of Emmanuel Church of God in Christ on South 8th Street when a mechanical failure prohibited the aircraft to take flight.

The helicopter sustained damage. Three people were aboard at the time of the crash including a 10-year-old child and a 55-year-old woman, who were uninjured. Only the 68-year-old pilot suffered minor injuries.