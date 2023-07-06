Jacksonville man wins $1M prize playing scratch-off game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 68-year-old Jacksonville man turned $50 into a $1 million prize when he bought a scratch-off lottery ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday.

The man claimed the prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Florida Lottery’s Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

The man purchased his winning ticket from J and J Food Store located at 632 Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville Beach.

The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game features a top prize of $25 million — the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game — and the best odds to become an instant millionaire. The $50 game’s overall odds of winning are 1 in 4.5.