78º

LIVE

Local News

Suspected mobile meth lab forces Florida Welcome Center on I-95 to shut down, evacuate

2 people inside the car arrested, accused of meth charges

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Tags: Nassau County, FHP, I-95, Florida Welcome Center
FHP and Nassau County Sheriff's Office investigating a suspected mobile meth lab. (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Welcome Center on Interstate 95 was shut down and evacuated on Thursday afternoon after the Florida Highway Patrol discovered what is believed to be a mobile methamphetamine lab during a traffic stop.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office posted photos just after 2 p.m. that showed hazardous material crews surrounding and pulling materials out of a silver car in the parking lot.

NCSO said it started when FHP pulled over the car for suspected illegal window tint and found an undisclosed amount of meth in the car. A man and a woman have been arrested and accused of meth possession, FHP said.

FHP said there was also meth-making equipment in plain view.

FHP said the welcome center office will be shut down for the rest of the day.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Digital reporter who has lived in Jacksonville for more than 25 years and focuses on important local issues like education and the environment.

email

twitter