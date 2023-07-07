2-year-old dies from injuries after being taken to hospital; police investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who was brought to the hospital Friday with injuries that killed him.

JSO said just before noon, the toddler was taken to a hospital by an individual whose name was not released. Living-saving measures were performed on the child, but the 2-year-old died.

Police would not specify how the child was injured.

The Department of Children and Families was notified of the situation.

Police are working to locate where the incident occurred and to determine what led to the child’s death.

JSO is speaking with people but didn’t specify their relationship to the child.

As the criminal investigation is in the early stages, police are urging anyone with information to call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.