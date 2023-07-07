JFRD has new protocols after electric car fires present new dangers

New protocols are in place for Jacksonville firefighters facing another challenge on the roads and in homes. Electric car fires are presenting new dangers for first responders.

It’s important to point out that electric vehicle fires are significantly lower statistically then other car fires, with on average only 25 fires per 100 thousand electric vehicles.

But when electric cars do catch fire, they burn significantly hotter, and in most cases burn for extended periods of time. It just happened in Central Florida earlier this week. We wanted to know the steps local firefighters are taking.

“We’ve actually adjusted our policies on how we respond to them,” JFRD spokesperson Eric Prosswimmer said.

Prosswimmer says Jacksonville firefighters are following new protocols just in case an electric car catches fire on the road, or in a garage. Troopers say a Central Florida man recently lost his life along State road 417 after crashing his speeding Tesla, which erupted in flames and burned for slowly along the side of the road.

Proswimmer explains what firefighters are doing in Duval County, to prepare for this new firefight. “Because there are chemicals involved it’s a hazmat event now, so we call in that team. We know we need copious amount of water, so we automatically will send 3 tankers to be there to extinguish it, to put water on site.”

Lithium Ion batteries whether in a car, scooter or small electric device create a unique risk for firefighters, because the batteries trigger whats called thermal runaway when the burn.

It results in a series of fires, one right after another, all the electric batteries cells inside the battery “these emit a whole another kind of smoke because of the chemicals it’s a very toxic smoke.”

In June - Jacksonville firefighters responded to a house fire in E-Town caused by a lithium Ion battery inside a golf cart parked in the garage.

Electric vehicle fires also pose the risk of electric shock to emergency responders from exposure to the high-voltage components. And if someone is trapped inside an electric car, firefighters have to be careful where they cut into the car, as parts of the car may still have electricity flowing through them.

Proswimmer says some of JFRD’s firefighters are receiving specialized training. ″It’s affecting the entire country.”

Proswimmer says some tow truck companies are refusing to transport electric vehicles because sometimes the lithium ion batteries can reignite. JFRD has not responded to one electric car fire on the road yet here in Duval County, but they’re ready if one happens.