Hot! Hot! Hot! Scorching temps are here to stay. Here’s how to prepare for the extreme heat.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re tired of the extreme heat, it’s probably best to get ready for some more because it’s likely not going anywhere any time soon.

In fact, many forecasters predict we could continue to see record-breaking temperatures for at least the next month.

News4JAX Meteorologist Katie Garner said this could be the case for the next six weeks in Northeast Florida.

According to Garner, there are a couple of factors that are causing this extreme heat wave.

The fact that it’s summer in the Northern Hemisphere oftentimes drives global temperature trends El Niño is warming up the Eastern Pacific Ocean and is expected to stick around through the end of the year

MORE: Yes, it is hotter than usual for early July

While many may focus on the high for the day, those “feels like” temperatures are what you really need to pay close attention to.

One thing to think about is the difference in the air temperature versus the asphalt temperature when walking your dog. It can burn up their paws in just a matter of seconds, not to mention your car.

If it’s 91 degrees outside, by 2 p.m., your car could feel like 128 degrees, and by 4 p.m., it would feel like 130 degrees, according to Garner.

Record-breaking temps will stick around, so to avoid a hospital visit, you need to listen to your body if you start to feel overheated.

“Give yourself a break on the exercise outside. For at least the next couple of weeks, if the heat index is up. It’s crucial, it can lead to death. You just can’t sugarcoat it when it comes to your health,” Garner said.