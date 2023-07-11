Show us your cute critter on All-American Pet Day

Post a pic or video of your furry (or scaley) friend on SnapJAX on Tuesday, July 11.

Whether it’s fur, feathers or scales, we all love our pets.

They’re always there when we need them, rain or shine. That’s why we’re celebrating All-American Pet Day at The Local Station by hosting this special page featuring all of the best pets on SnapJAX.

Check back all day to see if your pet made the cut and see some of the other precious pets that call the 904 (and the 912, 386 and 352) home.

Go to SnapJAX to see them all (plus our other fun channels). Anyone can view but you must be a News4JAX Insider to post and take part.

CLICK HERE to become a News4JAX Insider

T Taylor This is my friend Sam. He gets a new tie every time he goes to the groomer. He looks particularly handsome in yellow. 19 minutes ago 0 Unknown