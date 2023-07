JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A subcontractor died Sunday morning after falling from a ladder while working a job, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

The man was painting the roof’s trim at the St. Stephen AME Church on West 5th Street around 12:30 p.m. Police said he fell from a 2-story ladder.

JSO said the man was 50 to 60 years old.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been contacted.

Church services are off-site during renovations.