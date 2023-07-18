REPORT: The Jacksonville Jaguars are named the 4th cheapest team in the NFL to support

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars are the fourth cheapest team to support across the NFL. Using a fan cost index, the cost for a day out to watch the Jacksonville Jaguars is $500.10, increasing $157.40 in 10 years.
The research is conducted by USBettingReport and their fan cost index evaluates the total cost of taking a family of four to a sporting event. It considers the prices of four average-price tickets, two small draft beers, four small soft drinks, four regular-size hot dogs, parking for one hour, two game programs and two least-expensive, adult-size adjustable caps. They looked at a ten year period from 2012-2022.
|Rank
|Team
|2012 FCI
|2022 FCI
|Change
|1
|Cincinnati Bengals
|$397.03
|$483.30
|$86.27
|2
|Arizona Cardinals
|$367.98
|$487.04
|$119.06
|3
|Detroit Lions
|$403.38
|$496.98
|$93.60
|4
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|$342.70
|$500.10
|$157.40
|5
|Miami Dolphins
|$400.54
|$505.30
|$104.76
|6
|New York Jets
|$617.25
|$520.42
|-$96.83
|7
|Buffalo Bills
|$361.45
|$520.60
|$159.15
|8
|Indianapolis Colts
|$452.34
|$521.36
|$69.02
|9
|Tennessee Titans
|$394.43
|$533.71
|$139.28
|10
|Atlanta Falcons
|$430.12
|$533.71
|$110.90
The most expensive game would be one in Las Vegas to support the Raiders--2022 cost is $738.36--an increase of $356.46 from 2012.