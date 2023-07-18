REPORT: The Jacksonville Jaguars are named the 4th cheapest team in the NFL to support

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 07: Fans cheer during a game between the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on January 07, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars are the fourth cheapest team to support across the NFL. Using a fan cost index, the cost for a day out to watch the Jacksonville Jaguars is $500.10, increasing $157.40 in 10 years.

The research is conducted by USBettingReport and their fan cost index evaluates the total cost of taking a family of four to a sporting event. It considers the prices of four average-price tickets, two small draft beers, four small soft drinks, four regular-size hot dogs, parking for one hour, two game programs and two least-expensive, adult-size adjustable caps. They looked at a ten year period from 2012-2022.

Rank Team 2012 FCI 2022 FCI Change 1 Cincinnati Bengals $397.03 $483.30 $86.27 2 Arizona Cardinals $367.98 $487.04 $119.06 3 Detroit Lions $403.38 $496.98 $93.60 4 Jacksonville Jaguars $342.70 $500.10 $157.40 5 Miami Dolphins $400.54 $505.30 $104.76 6 New York Jets $617.25 $520.42 -$96.83 7 Buffalo Bills $361.45 $520.60 $159.15 8 Indianapolis Colts $452.34 $521.36 $69.02 9 Tennessee Titans $394.43 $533.71 $139.28 10 Atlanta Falcons $430.12 $533.71 $110.90

The most expensive game would be one in Las Vegas to support the Raiders--2022 cost is $738.36--an increase of $356.46 from 2012.