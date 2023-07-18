93º

REPORT: The Jacksonville Jaguars are named the 4th cheapest team in the NFL to support

Marilyn Vaca, Digital Director, Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 07: Fans cheer during a game between the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on January 07, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) (Mike Carlson, 2023 Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars are the fourth cheapest team to support across the NFL. Using a fan cost index, the cost for a day out to watch the Jacksonville Jaguars is $500.10, increasing $157.40 in 10 years.

The research is conducted by USBettingReport and their fan cost index evaluates the total cost of taking a family of four to a sporting event. It considers the prices of four average-price tickets, two small draft beers, four small soft drinks, four regular-size hot dogs, parking for one hour, two game programs and two least-expensive, adult-size adjustable caps. They looked at a ten year period from 2012-2022.

RankTeam2012 FCI2022 FCIChange
1Cincinnati Bengals$397.03$483.30$86.27
2Arizona Cardinals$367.98$487.04$119.06
3Detroit Lions$403.38$496.98$93.60
4Jacksonville Jaguars$342.70$500.10 $157.40
5Miami Dolphins$400.54$505.30$104.76
6New York Jets$617.25$520.42-$96.83
7Buffalo Bills$361.45$520.60$159.15
8Indianapolis Colts$452.34$521.36$69.02
9Tennessee Titans$394.43$533.71$139.28
10Atlanta Falcons$430.12$533.71$110.90

The most expensive game would be one in Las Vegas to support the Raiders--2022 cost is $738.36--an increase of $356.46 from 2012.

