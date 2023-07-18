TELL US: What movie is getting you to go back to the theater this summer?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are plenty of movies out this summer that the theaters hope will get you off your couch and into their seats. One movie, Oppenheimer, about a man who developed the atomic bomb during World War II, is being shown in I-MAX 70-millimeter...the gold standard.
There’s also the final installment of the classic, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny--there’s Mission Impossible, Barbie and Gran Turismo.
So, we wanted to know, what movie is getting you to go back to the theater this summer?
Answer in the form below and your response could be read on a Channel 4 newscast.