TELL US: What movie is getting you to go back to the theater this summer?

Marilyn Vaca, Digital Director, Jacksonville

This combination of photos shows promotional art for films, top row from left, "Barbie," "Blue Beetle," "Book Club: The Next Chapter," "Every Body," "The Flash," second row from left, "Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume 3," "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," "The Little Mermaid," "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part I," "Oppenheimer," bottom row from left, "Past Lives," "Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken," "Talk To Me," "White Men Can't Jump," and "You Hurt My Feelings." (Warner Bros., Warner Bros., Focus Features, Focus Features, Warner Bros., Marvel Studios, LucasFilms, Disney, Paramount, Universal, A24, Universal, A24, 20th Century Studios and A24 via AP) (Uncredited)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are plenty of movies out this summer that the theaters hope will get you off your couch and into their seats. One movie, Oppenheimer, about a man who developed the atomic bomb during World War II, is being shown in I-MAX 70-millimeter...the gold standard.

There’s also the final installment of the classic, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny--there’s Mission Impossible, Barbie and Gran Turismo.

So, we wanted to know, what movie is getting you to go back to the theater this summer?

Answer in the form below and your response could be read on a Channel 4 newscast.

