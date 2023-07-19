Jana Angel’s wrestling try-out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On the latest episode of “Going Ringside with The Local Station” River City Live Host Jana Angel described what it was like to try out to be a professional wrestler before she ever became a TV Host.

Angel at the time said she wanted to try and become an on-camera host for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). To do that she had to audition at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. She quickly found out that hosting was not the first thing she would be auditioned for. WWE wanted her in the ring. With a 6′3″ frame and athletic background in volleyball, talent scouts for WWE knew she immediately brought something to the table. She originally decided to pursue WWE through her friend Sarah Schreiber who’s now a host for WWE.

In the interview Angel describes the brutal work out she was put through that actually caused her to dislocate her pelvis. She also talks about auditioning with Jade Cargill who went on to become a champion in Jacksonville-based All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and her links to Charlotte Flair before her journey into wrestling. The two played volleyball together in the Carolinas.