JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Longbranch area.

A woman was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after someone fired several shots into a house on Claudia Spencer Street shortly after midnight.

Police are looking into whether this was a drive-by shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call JSO at 630-0500 or you can contact Crimestoppers if you would like to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.