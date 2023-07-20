How to keep cars cool during extreme heat

Summer temperatures may be taking a toll on your car, especially as extreme heat continues with heat advisories this week.

AAA has tips for drivers to make sure cars are in great shape during these dangerously high temperatures.

Heat Can Zap the Life from Batteries:

Securely mount the battery in place to minimize vibration.

Clean any corrosive build up from the battery terminals and cable clamps.

Ensure the clamps are tight enough that they will not move.

If a vehicle’s battery is more than three years old, get it tested by a trained technician to determine how much more life it has.

Keep your Engine Cool:

Have the system flushed and the coolant replaced periodically as recommended by the vehicle manufacturer.

Consult the owner’s manual to determine the service intervals appropriate for a vehicle.

Inspect hoses and drive belts for cracking, soft spots or other signs of poor condition.

Replace worn parts.

Avoid Excessive Heat Where the Rubber Meets the Road:

Check tires when the car has not been driven recently.

Inflate tires to the pressure recommended by the vehicle manufacturer, not the number molded into the tire sidewall.

Inspect the tire treads for adequate depth and any signs of uneven wear that might indicate a suspension or alignment problem.

Cars Need Fluids during Extreme Heat Too:

Check all vehicle fluids including coolant, motor oil, transmission fluid, power steering fluid and brake fluid to ensure they are filled to the appropriate levels.

If any fluids need to be topped off, be sure to use the type of fluid specified in the owner’s manual.

Cool Passengers are Happy Passengers: