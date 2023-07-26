Clark’s Fish Camp Seafood Restaurant sold for $1.4 million

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Clark’s Fish Camp & Seafood Restaurant, a staple in the Mandarin and Julington Creek area, has been sold for $1.4 million.

The restaurant was sold on June 28, the Jax Daily Record reports.

Clark’s Fish Camp had been around for almost half a century before closing its doors last September. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, the restaurant was closed only for renovations, but the doors to the beloved restaurant never reopened.

Related: Clark’s Fish Camp in Jacksonville for sale at $1.85M

The restaurant was known for its massive taxidermy collection which was valued at $430,000, Jax Daily Record reported.

News4JAX reported in October that the restaurant was listed for sale for $1.85 million. The listing said that the restaurant was turnkey and included all furniture, fixtures, equipment, and decor, which could result in a restaurant taking its place in the near future.

According to the Jax Daily Record, James Franks, president of OBS Inc., a construction company based in Alliance, Ohio, bought the property through Clarks Investments LLC.