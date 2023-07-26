JSO releases bodycam video showing officer shooting man who fired realistic-looking airsoft gun

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released body-camera video of a police-involved shooting from the night when a man shot at a JSO officer with an airsoft gun.

Police said they were called to a home on Boney Road, two weeks ago regarding an arson investigation. When officers went to the house the first time, the homeowner said the man stopped taking his meds and was hallucinating about people digging under the house.

When they arrived, they said a man was on the porch of the home with a knife and later picked up what appeared to be a gun.

Then the man approached an officer and fired what was later determined to be an airsoft gun.

You can watch the released video on JSO’s YouTube page. (Warning, the video is graphic and viewer discretion is advised.)

Timothy O’Donohue, 49, is still in the hospital in critical but stable condition.

The shooting is still under investigation by the State Attorney’s Office.