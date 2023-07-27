Angie’s Subs to open location in Jacksonville International Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A neighborhood staple in Jacksonville Beach is about to be flight fuel. Angie’s Subs is opening a location at Jacksonville International Airport!

The laid-back, counter-serve lunch spot known for its Peruvian-style sub sandwiches announced the news Thursday on its Facebook page.

“You can now enjoy yer favorite Ho-Made Peruvian sub at 30,000 feet!” the post said.

The new location is expected to be finished early next year and will be located post-security in Concourse A.

As Angie’s says, if you haven’t eaten here, you haven’t lived! Head to their Facebook page for a closer look at those superb subs.