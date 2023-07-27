Embattled St. Augustine doctor found guilty on 19 federal charges in pill mill case

Dr. Scott Hollington is facing 20 counts of unlawful distribution of prescription drugs, one count of conspiracy, and five counts of obstruction.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A St. Augustine doctor accused of running a pill mill operation has been found guilty on 19 federal charges.

Dr. Scott Hollington was found guilty of 14 counts of unlawful distribution of drugs not for legitimate medical purposes and five counts of obstruction of justice following a week-long trial in Jacksonville’s federal court.

He now faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for each distribution count.

A sentencing date is at least 90 days away.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office had said it is waiting for a verdict so it can pursue state charges against the doctor surrounding allegations he traded medications for sex.