Arlington daycare accused of neglecting 2 toddlers is now closed pending investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The owner of a Jacksonville daycare has apologized and released a statement acknowledging the incident where two children were left alone inside the building by employees.

Sarra Brown is the owner of the now-closed Brown Bear Learning Center in Arlington.

Just a week ago, Danielle Mix said she went to go pick up her sons from the learning center when she found them left inside alone.

Her 3-year-old son had to unlock the door to let her in.

“At Brown Bear Learning Center, the safety and well-being of all children in our care are our top priorities. We deeply regret the incident and understand the concern it may have caused among parents and the community. I want to assure everyone that immediate actions were taken following the incident,” Brown said in response to the incident in a statement sent to News4JAX.

Brown said the daycare is closed after all employees involved in the incident were immediately removed from their work schedules pending a thorough investigation.

“We acknowledge that any period of unsupervised presence is unacceptable, and we are committed to learning from this incident.”

Attorney Randy Reep explained the possible consequences of this situation.

“Let’s say that the police are doing an investigation to see if there was child neglect, they would gather all the evidence that they had, and they would bring it to the State Attorney’s Office, who would then draft an application for an arrest warrant and present it to a judge,” Reep said.

No arrests have been made but it’s still an open investigation.

The owner also said what happened was an isolated accident and none of her employees would ever intentionally harm, neglect or endanger any child.

To read the full statement, see below: