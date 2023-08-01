Hours-long SWAT situation on Atlantic and Hodges Blvd ends

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said an hours-long SWAT situation early Tuesday morning on Atlantic and Hodges Boulevard has ended.

JSO said it responded to the Woodhollow apartments around 5 a.m. following reports of an altercation between several people.

One of the people involved was said to have had a gun.

The victims left the apartment, but the suspect stayed inside with a young child. Residents told News4JAX they could hear officers on the bullhorn asking someone to come out of one of the apartments.

The person eventually was taken into custody and the child was not injured.