LIST: Back-to-school events in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

It’s time again for children to say goodbye to summer break and hello to another year of school.

To ensure students are prepared to start the school year on the right foot, volunteers, organizations and others have organized backpack giveaways and free school supply events.

News4Jax has compiled a list of events below:

Agape Family Health preps families for Back-to-School

Agape Family Health (Agape) will host a community Back-to-School event, this Saturday, August 5, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm at its Dunn Avenue location,1680 Dunn Avenue. The event is meant to prepare families for the first day of school and beyond. Back-to-school physicals will be available (appointments are required). There will be free book bags, school supplies, games, prizes, and food provided while supplies last. For more information call 904-490-9991.

Back-to-School health and wellness in Duval County

The Florida Department of Health in Duval County will be offering wellness check-ups and immunization services every Wednesday through September 27 at its Center for Women and Children at the Central Health Plaza and the South Jacksonville Family Health Center. Our Immunization Centers at the Central Health Plaza and South Jacksonville will offer vaccinations only. Services are available by appointment only. Call (904) 253-1130 to schedule an appointment today. Hours of operation are 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Back-to-School health and wellness in Clay County

The Department of Health in Clay County will be offering immunization services Monday through Friday, Aug. 3 to Aug. 17 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Clay County Fairgrounds, 2497 State Road 16 (Building 3), Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. School-Entry Health Examinations are offered by appointment only at our Bear Run Clinic. Call (904) 529-2800 to schedule your appointment.

Jacksonville Sam’s Clubs offering back-to-school BOGO deal on youth glasses for limited time

Sam’s Club Optical is offering an exciting back-to-school deal for kids, just in time for Florida’s tax-free weekend running from July 24 to August 6! Members who buy one pair of youth prescription glasses in club will get a second pair (up to a $59 value) free July 26 through August 20. You can find high-res photos supporting this offer here. Children can select from popular brands available at Sam’s Club such as Betsey Johnson, Candie’s, Free Country, London Fog and O’Neill.

Wawa gives “Cheers to Classrooms” in Florida

Wawa announced the return of its month-long “Cheers to Classrooms” celebration from August 1 – August 31 that will recognize teachers and school administration who educate, guide and inspire children across the Sunshine State with the following support:

Free Any Size Hot Coffee or Fountain Beverage for Teachers & School Administration All day, every day from August 1 - 31, any size hot coffee or fountain beverage is free for all teachers and school administration in Florida. Faculty need to simply share that they work at a school at the register to receive the offer.

$25,000 Cheers to Classrooms Chainwide Fund Through a partnership with Donor’s Choose, an online resource for teachers to submit funding requests for school supplies/support, Wawa has designated a $25,000 chainwide matching fund to support schools throughout its operating area. Teachers can submit a project at Through a partnership with Donor’s Choose, an online resource for teachers to submit funding requests for school supplies/support, Wawa has designated a $25,000 chainwide matching fund to support schools throughout its operating area. Teachers can submit a project at www.donorschoose.org and those schools that meet Wawa’s funding criteria could receive matching funds.

