Everything you need to know about Florida’s 2023 back-to-school sales tax holiday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Get your lists together for what you need to buy to prepare for the start of the new school year, because for two weeks, you’ll be able to shop for back-to-school essentials tax free.

Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday runs Monday, July 24 through Sunday, Aug. 6. It’s your chance to buy qualifying items that include must-haves like backpacks, clothing, computers, flashcards, puzzles, shoes, uniforms, and more!

Depending on the item, you save on tax up to a certain amount. The Florida’s Department of Revenue states that during the two-week holiday, tax is not due on the retail sale of:

Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per item

Certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item

Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less

Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less

When purchased for non-commercial home or personal use

The Revenue Department says if you purchase an item that would otherwise qualify for the sales tax exemption, but costs more than the limits listed above, the item is not exempt, and you must pay sales tax on the entire price.

FULL LIST: Tax-Free Items Vs. Taxable Items

“Getting ready for the new school year can be an expensive time for Floridians, and that is why I’m encouraging Florida families to take full advantage of the back-to-school sales tax holiday. This tax break will help families ensure their children have all the supplies they need to reach their full academic potential this school year,” said Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis in a statement.

FREQUENTLY ASKED TAX-HOLIDAY QUESTIONS: Consumers | Businesses

The Revenue Department says there is no limit on the number of items that can be purchased and exempt during the sales tax holiday and qualifying items that are placed on layaway during the sales tax holiday are tax exempt – even if the final payment of the layaway is made after the tax holiday is over.

And, if you’re buying online rather than in a store, you still save on sales tax. The Revenue Department says items purchased online are exempt when the order is accepted by the company during the sales tax holiday – even if the delivery is made after the holiday ends.