Man charged with domestic battery after hours-long SWAT standoff at apartment complex

Armon Phillips was arrested and charged in the SWAT standoff at Southside apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Armon Phillips was arrested and charged in connection to the Tuesday morning SWAT standoff at an apartment complex on Atlantic and Hodges boulevards.

Police responded to the Woodhollow apartments around 5 a.m. following reports of an altercation between several people.

JSO said it learned that Phillips, who was one of the people involved, was armed with a gun and had threatened two other people in the apartment. Everyone in the apartment knew each other, police said.

Two of the victims left the apartment, but Phillips remained inside with a gun and a young child, JSO said.

SWAT and hostage negotiators were called to the scene, and residents told News4JAX they could hear officers on a bullhorn asking someone to come out of one of the apartments.

Phillips never fired the gun and the child was recovered safely and unharmed.

Phillips was arrested and charged with domestic battery, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.