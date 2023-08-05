Shooting investigation in the parking lot of Glynn Place Mall

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – The Glynn County Police Department responded to shots fired call Saturday morning in the e parking lot of the Glynn Place Mall, near Side Pockets Sports Bar and Billiard Hall.

Once on the scene, police found numerous cars damaged by gunfire. No one was injured.

Police say the gunfire appears to have come after a verbal altercation in the parking lot.

“This is another senseless act of gun violence, which threatened the lives of many. GCPD will vigorously investigate this crime, to bring the people responsible to justice,” Assistant Chief O’Neal Jackson said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.