Clifton Oliver, Broadway actor from Jacksonville dies at age 47

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Broadway actor Clifton Oliver, 47, who was best for his role in “The Lion King” on Broadway died from an undisclosed illness early Wednesday morning.

In a social media post, Oliver’s sister said he spent the last six weeks in a hospital bed.

Oliver was born in Jacksonville on December 3, 1975 and attended Douglas Anderson School of the Arts.

He moved to New York in 2010. Other Broadway shows he took part in include “Wicked” and “In the Heights,” as reported by Playbill.

To honor his legacy, the New Amsterdam Theatre in New York City will dim its lights at 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 8